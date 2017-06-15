iFashioning Recalls Women’s Scarves Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The women’s scarves fail to meet federal flammability standard for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.
iFashioning toll-free at 866-216-1072 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT and Monday through Friday or email at sashali688@gmail.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall includes iFashioning women’s fashion scarves. On Amazon.com the scarves were advertised as “iF Silk Elegant Fashion 100% Silk Scarf.” The recalled scarves measure about 64 inches long by 19 inches wide. The scarves were sold in the following colors and patterns: Blackblue, Blackpink, Blackwhite, Blossom-Beige Red, Coffee, Colorful Poppies-Blue Beige, Leaves-Purplesilver, Paisley-Blackreds, Purple, Romantic Bouquet-Salmon Pink and Rose-Purpleblack. There are no tags or labels on the scarves.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scarves and contact the firm for a full refund. iFashioning and Amazon are directly contacting consumers who purchased the scarves.
None reported
At www.amazon.com from October 2015 through August 2017 for between $11 and $14.
Hangzhou Hua Li Silk Clothing Factory
iFashioning, of Point Roberts, Wash.
iFashioning, of Point Roberts, Wash.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800