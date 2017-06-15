  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. iFashioning Recalls Women’s Scarves Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

iFashioning Recalls Women’s Scarves Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Women’s scarves
Hazard:

The women’s scarves fail to meet federal flammability standard for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 15, 2017
Units:
About 2,000
Consumer Contact:

iFashioning toll-free at 866-216-1072 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT and Monday through Friday or email at sashali688@gmail.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes iFashioning women’s fashion scarves. On Amazon.com the scarves were advertised as “iF Silk Elegant Fashion 100% Silk Scarf.” The recalled scarves measure about 64 inches long by 19 inches wide. The scarves were sold in the following colors and patterns: Blackblue, Blackpink, Blackwhite, Blossom-Beige Red, Coffee, Colorful Poppies-Blue Beige, Leaves-Purplesilver, Paisley-Blackreds, Purple, Romantic Bouquet-Salmon Pink and Rose-Purpleblack. There are no tags or labels on the scarves.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scarves and contact the firm for a full refund. iFashioning and Amazon are directly contacting consumers who purchased the scarves.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:

At www.amazon.com from October 2015 through August 2017 for between $11 and $14.

Manufacturer(s):

Hangzhou Hua Li Silk Clothing Factory

Importer(s):

iFashioning, of Point Roberts, Wash.

Distributor(s):

iFashioning, of Point Roberts, Wash.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
17-749
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Little Giraffe Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
Lila + Hayes Recalls Children’s Playwear Due to Choking Hazard
Kreative Kids Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
Women’s Scarves Recalled by DGFA Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Women’s Sweaters Recalled by FatFace Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard