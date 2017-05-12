  1. Home
  3. Honeywell International Recalls SWIFT® Wireless Gateway Sold with Fire Alarm Systems Due To Failure to Communicate in Fire

Name of product:
SWIFT wireless gateway sold with fire alarm systems
Hazard:

The smoke detectors connected to the gateway can fail to activate properly when significant environmental contaminants are present, posing a risk that consumers will not be alerted to a fire.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 12, 2017
Recall number:
17-151
Consumer Contact:

Contact Honeywell at 800-289-3473 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://hwll.co/CPSCsafety and click on Safety Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the SWIFT wireless gateway sold with fire alarm systems. The gateways are round, white and measure eight inches in diameter. The gateways are the bridge between the fire alarm control panel and the detectors. These systems are used primarily for indoor or covered areas in commercial buildings, such as in office buildings, hotels, industrial facilities, and apartment complexes. The model number and date codes are printed on the back of the gateway on a white label on the circuit board. The gateways have the following brand names, model numbers and date codes.

 

 

Brand

Model

Date Code Range

NOTIFIER

FWSG

 

10 13 14 through 12 15 16

 

 

Fire-Lite

W-GATE

Gamewell-FCI

VW-GATE

Honeywell

XLS-WSG

Johnson Controls

JFWSG

 

 
Remedy:

Contact Honeywell for an update of the firmware on the SWIFT wireless gateway(s) installed on the system.  Commercial building customers should continue using the recalled detectors until the firmware is updated.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Units:
About 900
Sold At:

Honeywell distributors nationwide between October 2014 and December 2016 for about $440 for the fire alarm system.

Manufacturer(s):

Honeywell International Inc., of Northford, Conn.

Manufactured In:
United States
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
