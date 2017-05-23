Hobby Lobby Recalls Easter and July 4th Light-Up Spinner Toys Due to Choking and Ingestion Hazards

The battery cover can detach and expose the small coin cell batteries, posing choking and ingestion hazards to young children.
Hobby Lobby Stores at 800-326-7931 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.hobbylobby.com and click on the Recall tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves children’s battery-powered, light-up spinner toys sold in two themes: Easter and July 4th. The Easter-themed toys were sold in blue with a pink bunny on the dome and yellow with a yellow and orange chicken on the dome. The July 4th spinners are red with white stars painted on the blue dome. “Hobby Lobby” and item number 9130033 or 9130082 is printed on the spinner handle. The spinners are powered by three LR44 coin cell batteries.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled spinners away from children and return them to the nearest Hobby Lobby or Mardel store. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.
Hobby Lobby has received one report of a 14-month-old child who ingested the battery. An x-ray was conducted and the battery passed through.
Hobby Lobby and Mardel stores nationwide from February 2017 to April 2017 for about $5.
Hobby Lobby Stores Inc., of Oklahoma City, Okla.
