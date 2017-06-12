  1. Home
GTHI Recalls Climbing Belay Devices Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Name of product:
Vergo belay devices (climbing tool)
Hazard:

The handle on the Vergo belay device can loosen and cause the device’s assisted braking capacity to malfunction, posing fall and injury hazards to climbers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
June 13, 2017
Units:
About 2,600 (in addition, about 100 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Trango email at vergorecall@trango.com, or call 800-860-3653 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday, or online at www.trango.com  and click on “Product Alerts” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Trango Vergo belay devices with batch numbers 16159 and 16195 printed on the side of the unit. The devices were sold in blue, gold, or purple and feature the word “VERGO” on the front plate of the unit. Belay devices are used with climbing ropes to protect the climber while climbing, to arrest a fall or while being lowered on the rope.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled devices and contact Trango for instructions on receiving a free replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the belay device’s handle over-rotating and braking malfunction. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Authorized GTHI dealers and outdoor specialty stores nationwide and online at www.trango.com from October 2016 through April 2017 for about $90.

Distributor(s):

Great Trango Holdings Inc. (GTHI), of Lafayette, Colo.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
17-176
