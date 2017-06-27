Fireworks Recalled By American Promotional Events Due to Burn and Injury Hazards

The fireworks can explode unexpectedly after being lit, posing burn and injury hazards to consumers.
American Promotional Events at 800-243-1189 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; email at info@tntfireworks.com or online at www.tntfireworks.com and click on Product Recall at the bottom right-hand corner of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke fireworks. The recalled fireworks are pyrotechnic devices that make smoke when lit. They were sold in a bag containing three canisters: one red, one blue and one white. Each colored smoke firework is a cardboard cylinder tube that measures about 1 inch in diameter and 5 inches long. The TNT logo, “Red, White & Blue Smoke” and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and contact America Promotional Events for a full refund.
American Promotional Events has received three incident reports, resulting in three people suffering burn injuries. No property damage has been reported.
Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Wal-Mart and other retailers in Illinois, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin from May 2017 through June 2017 about $5.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800