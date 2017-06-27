  1. Home
Fireworks Recalled By American Promotional Events Due to Burn and Injury Hazards

Name of product:
TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke fireworks
Hazard:

The fireworks can explode unexpectedly after being lit, posing burn and injury hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 27, 2017
Units:
36,100
Consumer Contact:

American Promotional Events at 800-243-1189 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; email at info@tntfireworks.com or online at www.tntfireworks.com  and click on Product Recall at the bottom right-hand corner of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke fireworks.  The recalled fireworks are pyrotechnic devices that make smoke when lit. They were sold in a bag containing three canisters: one red, one blue and one white. Each colored smoke firework is a cardboard cylinder tube that measures about 1 inch in diameter and 5 inches long. The TNT logo, “Red, White & Blue Smoke” and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and contact America Promotional Events for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

American Promotional Events has received three incident reports, resulting in three people suffering burn injuries. No property damage has been reported.

Sold At:

Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Wal-Mart and other retailers in Illinois, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin from May 2017 through June 2017 about $5.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
17-181
