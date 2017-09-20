Fireworks Over America Recalls Fireworks Due to Burn, Fire, Impact Hazards

The lit firework can tip over and fire shells at bystanders, posing burn, fire and impact hazards to consumers.
Fireworks Over America at 800-345-3957 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST, or email at melissa@fireworksoveramerica.com, or online at www.fireworksoveramerica.com and click on the “Latest News” tab on the bottom left of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Fireworks Over America Serious Spinout multi-effect fireworks sold both individually and by the case. Recalled fireworks have product code FOA 2773 printed on the back panel in the lower right hand corner. The fireworks consist of eight tubes wrapped in colorful paper. The tubes are bundled together to form a "cake" that measures 6 inches tall by about 4 inches wide. "Serious Spinout,” "Warning” and an image of two yellow cars are printed on the front panel.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and contact Fireworks Over America for a full refund.
Fireworks Over America has received one incident report of the device tipping over while firing. No injury was reported.
Fireworks Over America wholesale distribution centers and retail fireworks stores, tents, and stands nationwide from October 2016 through July 2017 for about $10.
Fireworks Over America, Springfield, MO.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800