FedEx Supply Chain Recalls Cellphone Batteries That Could Lead to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

The cellphone battery can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
FedEx Supply Chain at 800-338-0163 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.exchangemybattery.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves batteries placed into refurbished AT&T Samsung Galaxy Note 4 cellphones by FedEx Supply Chain and distributed as replacement phones through AT&T’s Insurance program only. FedEx and Samsung have determined that some of the recalled batteries are counterfeit and show anomalies that can lead the batteries to overheat. The batteries are non-OEM, which means they were not supplied as original equipment by the phone’s manufacturer, Samsung.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery and power down their smartphone. Consumers who own the recalled battery will receive by mail from FedEx Supply Chain a free, new replacement battery and a postage paid box to return the recalled cellphone battery. A green dot has been affixed to the replacement batteries. FedEx Supply Chain is directly contacting consumers.
FedEx Supply Chain has received one report of a counterfeit battery overheating. There have been no reports of injuries or property damage.
The refurbished cellphones were distributed by FedEx Supply Chain and provided as replacement phones only through AT&T’s Insurance program between December 2016 and April 2017.
FedEx Supply Chain Logistics & Electronics, Inc., of Cranberry Township, Pa.
