  1. Home
  2. Recalls

FedEx Supply Chain Recalls Cellphone Batteries That Could Lead to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Batteries in refurbished cellphones
Hazard:

The cellphone battery can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
August 16, 2017
Recall number:
17-762
Consumer Contact:

FedEx Supply Chain at 800-338-0163 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.exchangemybattery.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves batteries placed into refurbished AT&T Samsung Galaxy Note 4 cellphones by FedEx Supply Chain and distributed as replacement phones through AT&T’s Insurance program only. FedEx and Samsung have determined that some of the recalled batteries are counterfeit and show anomalies that can lead the batteries to overheat. The batteries are non-OEM, which means they were not supplied as original equipment by the phone’s manufacturer, Samsung.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery and power down their smartphone.  Consumers who own the recalled battery will receive by mail from FedEx Supply Chain a free, new replacement battery and a postage paid box to return the recalled cellphone battery. A green dot has been affixed to the replacement batteries.  FedEx Supply Chain is directly contacting consumers.

Incidents/Injuries:

FedEx Supply Chain has received one report of a counterfeit battery overheating. There have been no reports of injuries or property damage.  

Sold At:

The refurbished cellphones were distributed by FedEx Supply Chain and provided as replacement phones only through AT&T’s Insurance program between December 2016 and April 2017.

Distributor(s):

FedEx Supply Chain Logistics & Electronics, Inc., of Cranberry Township, Pa.

Manufactured In:
Unknown
Units:
About 10,200 batteries
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

MixBin Electronics Recalls iPhone Cases Due to Risk of Skin Irritation and Burns
Honeywell International Recalls SWIFT® Wireless Gateway Sold with Fire Alarm Systems Due To Failure to Communicate in Fire
Segway Reannounces Recall of Off-Board Chargers for Segway Personal Transporters Due to Shock Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Razor Recalls RipStik Motorized Caster Boards Due to Fall Hazard
Power Adapters Sold with LectroFan Sound Machines Recalled by ASTI Due to Shock Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)