  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Extech Recalls Digital Clamp Meters Due to Electrocution Hazard

Extech Recalls Digital Clamp Meters Due to Electrocution Hazard

Name of product:
Digital clamp meters
Hazard:

The meters can fail to give an accurate voltage reading, resulting in the operator falsely believing the electrical power is low or off, posing an electrocution hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
May 25, 2017
Units:
1,700 (in addition, about 20 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Extech toll-free at 855-239-8324 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at meter.recall@extech.com, or online at www.extech.com and click on Safety Notices at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Extech digital clamp meters with model numbers EX650, EX655, MA160, MA61, and MA63. These models are all AC/DC clamp meters, which are electrical testing devices that measure AC/DC voltage, resistance, capacitance, frequency, temperature, continuity, and diode.  Serial numbers in the following format are included in the recall:  R15XXXXXXX to R17XXXXXXX. Only serial numbers in this range are included in the recall. The “EXTECH” logo and the model number are printed on the front of the unit and the serial number on the back. The digital clamp meters are green and orange.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled digital clamp meters and contact Extech for a free replacement meter.

Incidents/Injuries:

Extech received two reports of clamp meters displaying an incorrect voltage reading.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Grainger, Platt Electric Supply stores and industrial and electrical distributors and wholesalers nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from January 2016 through April 2017 for between $110 and $230. 

Importer(s):

FLIR Commercial Systems Inc., of Goleta, Calif., owner of Extech

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
17-167
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Williams-Sonoma Recalls Rejuvenation Wall Sconces Due to Shock Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Sportex Recalls Salt Rock Lamps Due to Shock and Fire Hazards
Honeywell International Recalls SWIFT® Wireless Gateway Sold with Fire Alarm Systems Due To Failure to Communicate in Fire
Springs Window Fashions Recalls Lithium Batteries Sold with Motorized Window Coverings Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Goodman Recalls Furnaces Due to Electrical Shock Hazard