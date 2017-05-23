Dynacraft Recalls Ride-On Toys Due to Fall and Crash Hazards

  1. Home
Surge and Tonka battery operated ride-on toys
The acceleration pedal on the ride-on toys can stick, posing fall and crash hazards.

Repair
May 23, 2017
About 20,000
Dynacraft at 800-551-0032 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.dynacraftwheels.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

This recall involves three models of 12V battery-operated ride-on toys, including Surge 12V Camo 4X4, Surge 12V XL Quad and Tonka 12V Mighty Dump trucks. The recalled ride-on toys have model numbers and date codes listed in the table below.  The model number, batch number, serial number and the date code , formatted as “MMDDYYYY,” are printed on a label on the bottom of the ride-on toy.

 

Product Name and Color

Model Number

 

Date Codes

Batch

Number

Serial Numbers

Surge 12V Camo 4X4

 

Color: Camouflage and black with orange Surge graphic and accents

8803-31

06082016 06152016 06302016 07142016 07192016 07202016 07262016 07282016 08032016 08092016   08162016

 

302119 302247 302248 302249 302255 302256 302257 302292 302296 302298 302299

DA0331IF00001-DA0331IF01650

DA0331IG00001-DA0331IG03450

DA0331IH01201-DA0331IH02200

DA0331IH05001-DA0331IH05200

DA0331IH05501-DA0331IH06200

 

Surge 12V XL Quad

 

Color: Camouflage and black with neon green Surge graphic and accents

8803-38

07222016 08192016 08242016

3101735 3101741 3101743 3101748 3101749 3101750

 

DA0338IG00001-DA0338IG01250

DA0338IH00001-DA0338IH02200

 

Tonka 12V Mighty Dump Truck

 

Color: yellow and black with red and white Tonka graphic

 

8801-96U

05182016 06022016 06162016 06302016 07132016

302203 302205 302207 302209 302211

DA0196IE00141-DA0196IE05500

DA0196IF00001-DA0196IF07400

DA0196IG00001-DA0196IG02500

 
 
Consumers should immediately take the recalled ride-on toys away from children and contact Dynacraft to receive a free replacement foot pedal with installation instructions. Consumers in need of assistance with the repair, can bring the ride-on toy to an authorized service center for a free repair.    

Dynacraft has received 19 reports of pedals sticking, including seven reports of minor injuries; abrasions, cuts and bruises.

The Surge 12V Camo 4X4 was sold at Walmart nationwide between June 2016 and March 2017 for about $300. The Surge 12V XL Quad sold at Academy Sports + Outdoors stores nationwide from September 2016 through March 2017 for between $150 and $200.  The Tonka 12V Might Dump Truck was sold at Toys R Us stores nationwide and online at ToysRUs.com from July 2016 through November 2016 for about $350. 

Dynacraft BSC Inc., of American Canyon, Calif.

Dynacraft BSC Inc., of American Canyon, Calif.

China
17-162
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
