Dynacraft Recalls Ride-On Toys Due to Fall and Crash Hazards

The acceleration pedal on the ride-on toys can stick, posing fall and crash hazards.
Dynacraft at 800-551-0032 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.dynacraftwheels.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves three models of 12V battery-operated ride-on toys, including Surge 12V Camo 4X4, Surge 12V XL Quad and Tonka 12V Mighty Dump trucks. The recalled ride-on toys have model numbers and date codes listed in the table below. The model number, batch number, serial number and the date code , formatted as “MMDDYYYY,” are printed on a label on the bottom of the ride-on toy.
|
Product Name and Color
|
Model Number
|
Date Codes
|
Batch
Number
|
Serial Numbers
|
Surge 12V Camo 4X4
Color: Camouflage and black with orange Surge graphic and accents
|
8803-31
|
06082016 06152016 06302016 07142016 07192016 07202016 07262016 07282016 08032016 08092016 08162016
|
302119 302247 302248 302249 302255 302256 302257 302292 302296 302298 302299
|
DA0331IF00001-DA0331IF01650
DA0331IG00001-DA0331IG03450
DA0331IH01201-DA0331IH02200
DA0331IH05001-DA0331IH05200
DA0331IH05501-DA0331IH06200
|
Surge 12V XL Quad
Color: Camouflage and black with neon green Surge graphic and accents
|
8803-38
|
07222016 08192016 08242016
|
3101735 3101741 3101743 3101748 3101749 3101750
|
DA0338IG00001-DA0338IG01250
DA0338IH00001-DA0338IH02200
|
Tonka 12V Mighty Dump Truck
Color: yellow and black with red and white Tonka graphic
|
8801-96U
|
05182016 06022016 06162016 06302016 07132016
|
302203 302205 302207 302209 302211
|
DA0196IE00141-DA0196IE05500
DA0196IF00001-DA0196IF07400
DA0196IG00001-DA0196IG02500
Consumers should immediately take the recalled ride-on toys away from children and contact Dynacraft to receive a free replacement foot pedal with installation instructions. Consumers in need of assistance with the repair, can bring the ride-on toy to an authorized service center for a free repair.
Dynacraft has received 19 reports of pedals sticking, including seven reports of minor injuries; abrasions, cuts and bruises.
The Surge 12V Camo 4X4 was sold at Walmart nationwide between June 2016 and March 2017 for about $300. The Surge 12V XL Quad sold at Academy Sports + Outdoors stores nationwide from September 2016 through March 2017 for between $150 and $200. The Tonka 12V Might Dump Truck was sold at Toys R Us stores nationwide and online at ToysRUs.com from July 2016 through November 2016 for about $350.
Dynacraft BSC Inc., of American Canyon, Calif.
