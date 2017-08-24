  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Dr. Martens Vegan Boots Recalled by Airwair Due to Chemical Exposure Hazard

Name of product:
Dr. Martens Vegan boots
Hazard:

Prolonged and direct contact with the boot tongue lining can expose the wearer to the chemical benzidine.  

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
August 24, 2017
Recall number:
17-211
Consumer Contact:

Dr. Martens at 800-460-3930 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at dmservice@drmartens.com, or online at www.drmartens.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Dr. Martens unisex Vegan 1460 eight eye boots sold in cherry red with black shoelaces in all sizes. The boots have a chunky sole and a golden heel pull tab with “AirWair” printed on it. “Made in Vietnam” and product code 14585 are printed on the tongue label with the batch code starting with “GV” and ending in Q, R or S.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boots and contact Dr. Martens for a full refund or free replacement product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Dr. Martens, Journeys and independent stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, DrMartens.com, Shoebuy.com and other websites from January 2015 through July 2017 for about $125.

Importer(s):

Airwair, of Portland, Ore.

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Units:
About 30,000 (in addition, about 900 in Canada)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Arc’teryx Recalls Ski Mountaineering Boots Due to Fall Hazard
Laura Ashley Girl’s Dresses Recalled by Pastourelle Due to Choking Hazard
Dan Post Boot Company Recalls Safety Boots and Shoes Due to Injury Hazard
Meijer Recalls Children’s Swimsuits Due to Choking Hazard
Richie House Children’s Robes Recalled by Belle Investment Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com