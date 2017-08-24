Dr. Martens Vegan Boots Recalled by Airwair Due to Chemical Exposure Hazard

Prolonged and direct contact with the boot tongue lining can expose the wearer to the chemical benzidine.
Dr. Martens at 800-460-3930 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at dmservice@drmartens.com, or online at www.drmartens.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Dr. Martens unisex Vegan 1460 eight eye boots sold in cherry red with black shoelaces in all sizes. The boots have a chunky sole and a golden heel pull tab with “AirWair” printed on it. “Made in Vietnam” and product code 14585 are printed on the tongue label with the batch code starting with “GV” and ending in Q, R or S.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boots and contact Dr. Martens for a full refund or free replacement product.
None reported
Dr. Martens, Journeys and independent stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, DrMartens.com, Shoebuy.com and other websites from January 2015 through July 2017 for about $125.
Airwair, of Portland, Ore.
