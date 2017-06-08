Cycling Sports Group Recalls GT Mountain Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

  1. Home
Name of product:
GT mountain bicycles
Hazard:

The handlebars can crack, posing a fall hazard to the consumer.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 8, 2017
Units:
About 1,000 (in addition, about 240 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Cycling Sports Group at 800-726-2453 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at custserve@cyclingsportsgroup.com or online at www.gtbicycles.com and click on Recalls under the Recalls& Safety tab at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 2017 GT mountain bicycle models: Karakoram Sport, Karakoram Comp, Aggressor Sport, Aggressor Comp and Aggressor Expert. The bikes were sold in a variety of colors including, black, blue, gunmetal grey and neon yellow. Only models with 1) a solid black GT logo on the downtube and 2) a stem marked “Ø31.8   9-10N.m” are included in the recall. For a complete list of GT Mountain bicycles included in this recall, visit the firm’s website at http://www.gtbicycles.com/usa_en/recalls/.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an authorized GT dealer or Cycling Sports Group to schedule a free repair of the handlebar and stem.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Bicycle stores nationwide from June 2016 to August 2017 for between $440 and $800.

Importer(s):

Cycling Sports Group Inc., of Wilton, Conn.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
17-175
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
