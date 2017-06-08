Cycling Sports Group Recalls GT Mountain Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

The handlebars can crack, posing a fall hazard to the consumer.
Cycling Sports Group at 800-726-2453 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at custserve@cyclingsportsgroup.com or online at www.gtbicycles.com and click on Recalls under the Recalls& Safety tab at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 2017 GT mountain bicycle models: Karakoram Sport, Karakoram Comp, Aggressor Sport, Aggressor Comp and Aggressor Expert. The bikes were sold in a variety of colors including, black, blue, gunmetal grey and neon yellow. Only models with 1) a solid black GT logo on the downtube and 2) a stem marked “Ø31.8 9-10N.m” are included in the recall. For a complete list of GT Mountain bicycles included in this recall, visit the firm’s website at http://www.gtbicycles.com/usa_en/recalls/.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an authorized GT dealer or Cycling Sports Group to schedule a free repair of the handlebar and stem.
None reported
Bicycle stores nationwide from June 2016 to August 2017 for between $440 and $800.
Cycling Sports Group Inc., of Wilton, Conn.
