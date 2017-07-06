  1. Home
  3. Cub Cadet Recalls Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Cub Cadet Recalls Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Cub Cadet 2016 Challenger utility vehicles
Hazard:

Air in the brake system can cause brake failure, posing a crash hazard to the user or bystander.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 6, 2017
Units:
About 4,000
Consumer Contact:

Cub Cadet toll-free at 888-848-6038 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday or Sunday, or online www.cubcadet.com  and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves four-wheel drive Cub Cadet 2016 Challenger utility vehicles. Model numbers included in the recall are: CX500 (37AW7CKD010, 37AW7CKD710, 37AW7CLD010, 37AW7CLD710, 37AW7CMD710, 37AW7CND710); CX700 (37AX7CKD010, 37AX7CKD710, 37AX7CLD010, 37AX7CLD710, 37AX7CMD710, 37AX7CND710); and CX750 Crew (37AY8CKD710, 37AY8CLD710, 37AY8CMD710, 37AY8CND710).  The utility vehicles were sold in yellow, red, blue and camouflage.  The recalled vehicles were manufactured between March 2016 through November 2016. A label located under the driver’s seat lists the model number and the month and year of manufacture.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized Cub Cadet dealer or Cub Cadet customer service to arrange for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Cub Cadet has received 80 reports of brake failure. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Independent Cub Cadet dealers nationwide from March 2016 through May 2017 for between $8,500 to $9,500.

Manufacturer(s):

Hisun Motors Corp. U.S.A., of McKinney, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
17-753
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

