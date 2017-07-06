Cub Cadet Recalls Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Air in the brake system can cause brake failure, posing a crash hazard to the user or bystander.
Cub Cadet toll-free at 888-848-6038 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday or Sunday, or online www.cubcadet.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves four-wheel drive Cub Cadet 2016 Challenger utility vehicles. Model numbers included in the recall are: CX500 (37AW7CKD010, 37AW7CKD710, 37AW7CLD010, 37AW7CLD710, 37AW7CMD710, 37AW7CND710); CX700 (37AX7CKD010, 37AX7CKD710, 37AX7CLD010, 37AX7CLD710, 37AX7CMD710, 37AX7CND710); and CX750 Crew (37AY8CKD710, 37AY8CLD710, 37AY8CMD710, 37AY8CND710). The utility vehicles were sold in yellow, red, blue and camouflage. The recalled vehicles were manufactured between March 2016 through November 2016. A label located under the driver’s seat lists the model number and the month and year of manufacture.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized Cub Cadet dealer or Cub Cadet customer service to arrange for a free repair.
Cub Cadet has received 80 reports of brake failure. No injuries have been reported.
Independent Cub Cadet dealers nationwide from March 2016 through May 2017 for between $8,500 to $9,500.
Hisun Motors Corp. U.S.A., of McKinney, Texas
