Core Health & Fitness Recalls Exercise Machines Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Exercise machines
Hazard:

The height adjusting carriage assembly can loosen and fall on the consumer, posing an impact hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 12, 2017
Recall number:
17-755
Consumer Contact:

Core at 800-598-8541 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.corehandf.com and click on Recall Alert for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves five styles of Inspiration® Cable Cross Over and Dual Adjustable Pulley machines installed primarily in fitness centers and gyms.  The units are stainless steel adjustable pulleys with single hand adjustment designs and high-low cable positioning components. “Inspiration” is printed on each Dual Adjustable Pulley model, and “Star Trac” or “Nautilus” is printed on the Cable Cross Over models.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise machines and contact Core Health & Fitness to schedule a free onsite repair. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 48 reports of the height-adjusting carriage assemblies loosening and falling, resulting in 31 reports of injuries, including cuts requiring staples or stitches. 

Manufacturer(s):

Core Health & Fitness and Land America Health and Fitness, of Vancouver, Wash. 

Importer(s):

Core Health & Fitness, of Vancouver, Wash.

Manufactured In:
China and United States
Sold by::

Core distributors nationwide from November 2010 through April 2017, and by Unisen distributors from 2001 to 2010 for between $2,700 and $8,400. 

Units:
About 3,600
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
