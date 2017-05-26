  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Cordless Electric Lawn Mowers Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Made by Hongkong Sun Rise Trading

Cordless Electric Lawn Mowers Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Made by Hongkong Sun Rise Trading

Name of product:
Cordless electric lawn mowers
Hazard:

The circuit board in the lawn mower can short circuit and catch fire, posing a fire hazard to users.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 26, 2017
Units:
About 28,000
Consumer Contact:

Hongkong Sun Rise Trading toll-free at 888-266-7096 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET any day or online at www.greenworkstools.com and click on “Important Safety Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Kobalt and Greenworks brands of cordless electric walk-behind lawn mowers. The recalled lawn mowers have four wheels (two smaller ones in the front and two larger ones in the back), a 40-volt max lithium ion battery and a deck width of 20 inches. Both models have a large label on the rear bag door area with a serial number, model number and date code. The Kobalt brand mowers also have an item number on the label. “Kobalt” or “Greenworks” is printed on the side of the bag. The following models are included in the recall.

 

Brand

Product

Colors

Model Number

Item Number

Date Codes

Kobalt

40-volt max cordless dual-blade push lawn mower

Blue and black

KM2040X-06

506586

04/14/14 to 05/14/15

Greenworks G-MAX

40-volt twin force cordless electric push lawn mower

Green and black

25302

N/A

04/10/14 to 07/17/15
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawn mowers, remove the battery and contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 12 reported incidents with the recalled lawn mowers including 5 reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Lowe’s and other retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Lowes.com and other websites from May 2014 through July 2016 for about $350.

Manufacturer(s):

Hongkong Sun Rise Trading Ltd., of China

Distributor(s):

Sunrise Global Marketing, of Mooresville, N.C.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
17-168
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

John Deere Recalls Gator Utility Vehicles Due To Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
One World Technologies Recalls Electric Blowers Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot
Carrier Expands Recall of Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps Due to Fire Hazard
STIHL Recalls Chain Saws Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Casual Living Worldwide Recalls Swivel Patio Chairs Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot