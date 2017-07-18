  1. Home
Corbeau USA Recalls Camlock Seat Harness Belts Due to Fall and Projectile Hazards

Name of product:
5-Point Camlock Harness Belts
Hazard:

One of the five harness belts can unlock during use and allow the user to fall out of or be thrown from the vehicle, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
July 18, 2017
Recall number:
17-189
Consumer Contact:

Corbeau USA collect at 801-255-3737 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@corbeau.com or online at www.corbeau.com and click on “Product-recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 5-Point Camlock harness belts intended for use on off-highway vehicles. The belts have part numbers 53001B, 53007B and 53009B. These 5-point camlock harness belts have five mounting points; two lap points, two points behind the seat and an additional strap between the legs. Only harness belts with a date code between May 2016 and May 2017 are included in the recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Corbeau USA to receive a replacement or refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

CJ Pony Parts Inc., Latemodel Restoration, Transamerican Auto Parts and other aftermarket auto parts stores nationwide and online at www.corbeau.com from April 2016 through April 2017 for about $150. 

Importer(s):

Corbeau USA, LLC., of Bluffdale, Utah

Distributor(s):

Corbeau USA, LLC., of Bluffdale, Utah

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 2,000
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

