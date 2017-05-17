Cabrinha Recalls Kiteboard Control Systems Due to Injury and Fall Hazards

  1. Home
Name of product:
Cabrinha Kiteboard control systems
Hazard:

The point of connection between the lower front line with the landing line can break, causing a loss of kite control, posing injury and fall hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
May 17, 2017
Recall number:
17-154
Consumer Contact:

Cabrinha at 808-893-0286 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. HT (Hawaii Time) Monday through Friday or online at www.cabrinhakites.com and click on the “Safety Alert” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The component subject to recall is the stainless steel POWER BRACKET SEAT (PBS) and the lower front line that connects with the landing line on the Overdrive 1X Recoil with Fireball or Quickloop, Overdrive 1X Trimlite with Fireball or Quickloop, 1X Trimlite with Fireball or Quickloop and the Chaos 1X Control system models. The stainless steel PBS is mounted on the top of the depower mainline between one of the lower front lines and the landing line. The PBS is used as a stopping point for one of the flying lines while allowing the activation of the 1X security landing line. Model numbers included in the recall are: KS7CSODFR, KS7CSODQR, KS7CSODFC, KS7CSODQC, KS7CSFXFC, KS7CSFXQC and KS7CSCHFX. Only models with “2017 1X” printed on a cloth tab attached to the bungee line restrainers at the end of the bars are included in this recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled kiteboard control systems and return them to the place of purchase to receive a free replacement kit with instructional guide. A video on how to install the replacement plastic power-bracket is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZasOj9v6Yw.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received six reports of the stainless steel PBS component breaking. No injuries have been reported.  

Units:
About 2,900
Sold Exclusively At:

Watersports stores nationwide from July 2016 through March 2017 for about $550.

Manufacturer(s):

Cabrinha Kites, a subsidiary of Pryde Group Americas, of Doral, Fla.

Manufactured In:
China
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
