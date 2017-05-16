Bradshaw International Recalls Coffee Presses Due to Laceration Hazard

The glass beakers can break during normal use, posing a laceration hazard to users.
Bradshaw International toll-free at 877-614-9571 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.bradshawintl.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bialetti coffee presses with a glass beaker in a plastic frame with a stainless steel metal plunger. The coffee presses were sold in blue, green, black and red and hold eight cups of water. The plunger is stainless steel metal and mesh with a polypropylene lid and handle in matching color to the frame. The coffee press exterior measures 6.5 inches by 9.5 inches and the interior of the glass beaker measures 7 inches by 3.75 inches. The polypropylene lid has 14 vents in the bottom of the rim to strain fluids, while pouring. The Bialetti icon and logo are printed on each side of the frame and “Bialetti” is printed on the top of the plunger. The date stamp of March 2017 or earlier is printed on the underside of the plunger in a dial date code. (Dial date codes are read from the center of the circle outward. The two numbers in the center of the circle represent the year of production. The arrow in the circle points to the month of production on the outer circle.)
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee presses and contact Bradshaw International for a free replacement coffee press.
The firm has received three reports of the glass beakers breaking and cutting fingers, resulting in two consumers needing stitches.
Fred Meyer, Kroger, Ross, Target, HomeGoods and other specialty and grocery stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from July 2016 through March 2017 for between $15 and $20.
Bradshaw International Inc., of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
