  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Bradshaw International Recalls Coffee Presses Due to Laceration Hazard

Bradshaw International Recalls Coffee Presses Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of product:
Coffee presses
Hazard:

The glass beakers can break during normal use, posing a laceration hazard to users.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
May 16, 2017
Recall number:
17-153
Consumer Contact:

Bradshaw International toll-free at 877-614-9571 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.bradshawintl.com  and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Bialetti coffee presses with a glass beaker in a plastic frame with a stainless steel metal plunger. The coffee presses were sold in blue, green, black and red and hold eight cups of water. The plunger is stainless steel metal and mesh with a polypropylene lid and handle in matching color to the frame. The coffee press exterior measures 6.5 inches by 9.5 inches and the interior of the glass beaker measures 7 inches by 3.75 inches. The polypropylene lid has 14 vents in the bottom of the rim to strain fluids, while pouring. The Bialetti icon and logo are printed on each side of the frame and “Bialetti” is printed on the top of the plunger. The date stamp of March 2017 or earlier is printed on the underside of the plunger in a dial date code. (Dial date codes are read from the center of the circle outward. The two numbers in the center of the circle represent the year of production. The arrow in the circle points to the month of production on the outer circle.)

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee presses and contact Bradshaw International for a free replacement coffee press.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the glass beakers breaking and cutting fingers, resulting in two consumers needing stitches.

 

Units:
About 85,000 (in addition, 300 were sold in Canada)
Sold At:

Fred Meyer, Kroger, Ross, Target, HomeGoods and other specialty and grocery stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from July 2016 through March 2017 for between $15 and $20. 

Importer(s):

Bradshaw International Inc., of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Food Dehydrators Recalled by Greenfield World Trade Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Anaheim and Moen Recall Garbage Disposals Due to Impact Hazard
Teavana Recalls Flip Tumblers Due to Burn Hazard
Calphalon Recalls Cutlery Knives Due to Laceration Hazard
Cuisinart Food Processors Recalled by Conair Due to Laceration Hazard