Bosch Solar Services Recalls Solar Panels Due To Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Roof-mounted Bosch solar panels
Hazard:

The solar panels can overheat, posing a risk of fire.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
April 13, 2017
Recall number:
17-131
Consumer Contact:

Bosch toll-free at 855-866-8470 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or email boschsolar@us.bosch or online at www.bosch-solarenergy.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information and to register for free replacement.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Roof-Mounted Bosch Photovoltaic Solar Modules with model number c-Si M 60 NA30119. Bosch solar modules are photovoltaic solar panels used to generate electricity. Each module measures approximately 65 inches by 39 inches by 1.65 inches, and weighs just less than 42 pounds. The solar cells are housed in a glass-foil laminate framed by an anodized aluminum profile. The output power of the panel is 245 watt peak.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should contact their installer to determine if their solar panels are the model being recalled. If it is, customers should contact Bosch to arrange for free replacement.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Units:
About 28,000
Sold At:

Commercial installers nationwide from October 2011 through May 2013 for about $300 per panel.

Distributor(s):

Bosch Solar Energy Corporation, San Mateo, Calif.   

Manufactured In:
Korea
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
