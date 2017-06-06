  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Arctic Cat Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

Arctic Cat Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Snowmobiles
Hazard:

The snowmobile drive clutch can fracture and fragments can escape the snowmobile shielding, posing an impact hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 6, 2017
Units:
About 2,700
Consumer Contact:

Arctic Cat at 800-279-6851 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.arcticcat.com and click on “Customer Care,” then “Product Recall” and then “List of Safety Bulletins” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all model year 2017 Arctic Cat 9000 Turbo snowmobiles and model year 2018 Arctic Cat 6000, 7000, 8000, and 9000 snowmobiles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is stamped on the right side of the snowmobile tunnel near the right foot rest. The last six digits of the VIN are needed to identify recalled snowmobiles. The recalled snowmobiles were produced in a variety of color combinations. “Arctic Cat” is printed on the sides of the vehicle and on the back snow-flap area.

 

Model Year

Model

Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)

2017

Artic Cat 9000 Turbo

All VINs

2018

Artic Cat 6000, 7000, 8000 and 9000

Within range of 100001 through 102133 or 808003 through 808241
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact an Arctic Cat snowmobile dealer to schedule a free repair. Registered owners have been directly notified about this recall by mail.  

Incidents/Injuries:

Arctic Cat has received one report of a clutch failure and flying pieces. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Arctic Cat dealerships nationwide from June 2016 through May 2017 for between $13,200 and $16,900.

Manufacturer(s):

Arctic Cat Inc., of Thief River Falls, Minn.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
17-748
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Arctic Cat Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Pulse Performance Products Recalls Krusher Scooters Due to Fall Hazard
VanMoof Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall and Impact Hazards
Profile Design Recalls Bicycle Handlebar Stems Due to Loss of Control and Crash Hazard
Snowmobiles Recalled by Polaris Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)