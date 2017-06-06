Arctic Cat Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

The snowmobile drive clutch can fracture and fragments can escape the snowmobile shielding, posing an impact hazard.
Arctic Cat at 800-279-6851 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.arcticcat.com and click on “Customer Care,” then “Product Recall” and then “List of Safety Bulletins” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all model year 2017 Arctic Cat 9000 Turbo snowmobiles and model year 2018 Arctic Cat 6000, 7000, 8000, and 9000 snowmobiles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is stamped on the right side of the snowmobile tunnel near the right foot rest. The last six digits of the VIN are needed to identify recalled snowmobiles. The recalled snowmobiles were produced in a variety of color combinations. “Arctic Cat” is printed on the sides of the vehicle and on the back snow-flap area.
|
Model Year
|
Model
|
Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)
|
2017
|
Artic Cat 9000 Turbo
|
All VINs
|
2018
|
Artic Cat 6000, 7000, 8000 and 9000
|
Within range of 100001 through 102133 or 808003 through 808241
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact an Arctic Cat snowmobile dealer to schedule a free repair. Registered owners have been directly notified about this recall by mail.
Arctic Cat has received one report of a clutch failure and flying pieces. No injuries have been reported.
Arctic Cat dealerships nationwide from June 2016 through May 2017 for between $13,200 and $16,900.
Arctic Cat Inc., of Thief River Falls, Minn.
