  1. Home
  2. Recalls

American Honda Recalls Motocross Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
CRF450R motocross off-road motorcycles
Hazard:

The transmission gear can break, posing crash and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 5, 2017
Recall number:
17-764
Consumer Contact:

American Honda toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at http://powersports.honda.com/ and click on Recall Information at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all model year 2015 and 2016 Honda CRF450R motocross off-road motorcycles with 450cc, 4-cycle engines. The motorcycles are red, black and white and have “Honda” and “CRF450R” printed on both sides. The model year is printed on a label located at the front right top of the frame, near the steering head. Vehicle identification numbers (VIN) ending in 7FK400015 through 6FK403360, for the 2015 model, and 36GK500009 through 1GK502993, for the 2016 model, are included in this recall. The VIN is stamped on a nameplate located in the frame at the front right, near the steering head.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled motorcycles and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule a free inspection and free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from September 2014 through August 2017 for about $8,700.

Manufacturer(s):

American Honda Motor Company Inc., of Torrance, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Japan
Units:
5,700
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Kawasaki Recalls Brute Force 300 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard
American Honda Recalls Motocross Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Academy Sports + Outdoors Recalls Crawfish Kits with Strainer Due to Fire Hazard
Polaris Recalls GENERAL Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Kawasaki Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard