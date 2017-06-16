  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Advanced Composites Recalls Bicycle Forks Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

Advanced Composites Recalls Bicycle Forks Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Bicycle forks
Hazard:

The fork leg can crack or become damaged, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
June 16, 2017
Units:
About 40
Consumer Contact:

Advanced Composites at 800-417-1597 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or online at www.woundupcomposites.com and click on Recall Information for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves select Wound Up Tandem Duo Disc bicycle forks manufactured between June 2015 and December 2015. The forks have a carbon crown and legs and the words “Wound Up” printed on the legs. Serial numbers included in the recall are: AC662, BJ573, CD758, CE779, CE789, CE800, CE805, CE806, CF830, CF831, CG843, CG845, CG848, CG851, CG852, CG853, CG862, CG863, CG865, CH913, CH914, CH915, CH916, CI925, CI926, CI928, CI929, CI931, CI932, CI933, CI973, CI974, CI975, CI976, CK008, CK009, CL056 and CL062. The serial number is engraved on the bottom of the disc brake tab mounted on the fork leg.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycle forks and send them back to Advanced Composites for an inspection. Advanced Composites will inspect the forks and provide a free replacement for defective forks including shipping costs.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a crack in a fork leg next to the disc brake tab. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Independent bicycle frame builders from June 2015 through December 2015 for about $575 for the fork

Manufacturer(s):

Advanced Composites Inc., of Salt Lake City, Utah

Manufactured In:
USA
Recall number:
17-750
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

GTHI Recalls Climbing Belay Devices Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
Cycling Sports Group Recalls GT Mountain Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard
Arctic Cat Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Pulse Performance Products Recalls Krusher Scooters Due to Fall Hazard
VanMoof Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall and Impact Hazards