Advanced Composites Recalls Bicycle Forks Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The fork leg can crack or become damaged, posing a fall hazard.
Advanced Composites at 800-417-1597 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or online at www.woundupcomposites.com and click on Recall Information for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves select Wound Up Tandem Duo Disc bicycle forks manufactured between June 2015 and December 2015. The forks have a carbon crown and legs and the words “Wound Up” printed on the legs. Serial numbers included in the recall are: AC662, BJ573, CD758, CE779, CE789, CE800, CE805, CE806, CF830, CF831, CG843, CG845, CG848, CG851, CG852, CG853, CG862, CG863, CG865, CH913, CH914, CH915, CH916, CI925, CI926, CI928, CI929, CI931, CI932, CI933, CI973, CI974, CI975, CI976, CK008, CK009, CL056 and CL062. The serial number is engraved on the bottom of the disc brake tab mounted on the fork leg.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycle forks and send them back to Advanced Composites for an inspection. Advanced Composites will inspect the forks and provide a free replacement for defective forks including shipping costs.
The firm has received one report of a crack in a fork leg next to the disc brake tab. No injuries have been reported.
Independent bicycle frame builders from June 2015 through December 2015 for about $575 for the fork
Advanced Composites Inc., of Salt Lake City, Utah
