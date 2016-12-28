Suzuki Recalls KingQuad ATVs Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

  1. Home
Recall date: December 28, 2016
Recall number: 17-721

Recall Summary

Name of product:
KingQuad 750 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The ATV’s battery can fail and cause the engine to stop running while in use, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Consumer Contact:

Suzuki at 800-444-5077 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.suzukicycles.com and click on Safety Recalls for more information.

Recall Details Report an Incident Involving this Product

Units:
About 3,400
Description:

This recall involves model year 2016 and 2017 LT-A750X and LT-A750XP KingQuad ATVs. “Suzuki KingQuad” and “4x4 750AXi” are on decals on the sides.  The model number is printed on a hang tag on the ATV and on the owner’s manual. The XP model has power steering. They were sold in green, red, camouflage and black colors.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

Suzuki has received six reports of battery discharge or failure to restart.  No injuries have been reported.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact a local Suzuki ATV dealer to schedule an appointment for a free repair.  Consumers with recalled ATVs are being sent a notice directly from Suzuki.

Sold At:

Suzuki ATV dealers nationwide from September 2015 through November 2016 for between $8,600 and $9,600.

Manufacturer(s):

Suzuki Manufacturing of America Corporation, of Rome, Ga.

Distributor(s):

Suzuki Motor of America, Inc., of Brea, Calif.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

