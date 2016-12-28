Suzuki Recalls KingQuad ATVs Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Recall Summary
The ATV’s battery can fail and cause the engine to stop running while in use, posing a crash hazard.
Suzuki at 800-444-5077 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.suzukicycles.com and click on Safety Recalls for more information.
Recall Details Report an Incident Involving this Product
This recall involves model year 2016 and 2017 LT-A750X and LT-A750XP KingQuad ATVs. “Suzuki KingQuad” and “4x4 750AXi” are on decals on the sides. The model number is printed on a hang tag on the ATV and on the owner’s manual. The XP model has power steering. They were sold in green, red, camouflage and black colors.
Suzuki has received six reports of battery discharge or failure to restart. No injuries have been reported.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact a local Suzuki ATV dealer to schedule an appointment for a free repair. Consumers with recalled ATVs are being sent a notice directly from Suzuki.
Suzuki ATV dealers nationwide from September 2015 through November 2016 for between $8,600 and $9,600.
Suzuki Manufacturing of America Corporation, of Rome, Ga.
Suzuki Motor of America, Inc., of Brea, Calif.
