SodaStream Recalls Carbonating Bottles Due to Injury Hazard

Recall date: February 21, 2017
Recall number: 17-091

Recall Summary

Name of product:
Carbonating bottles
Hazard:

The bottles can burst under pressure, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystanders.

Remedy:
Refund
Consumer Contact:

SodaStream USA toll-free at 866-272-9417 between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.sodastream.com and click on the recall at the top of the page or www.sodastreamvoluntaryrecall.com for more information.

Recall Details Report an Incident Involving this Product

In Conjunction With:
Units:
About 51,000 (in addition, about 7,600 were sold in Canada)
Description:

This recall involves SodaStream one liter, blue tinted, plastic carbonating bottles. “SodaStream” and “Dishwasher safe” are printed on the recalled bottles. Only bottles with an expiration date of “4/2020” printed on the warning label are included in the recall. The recalled bottles have a blue cap and blue bottom base.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carbonating bottles and contact SodaStream for a full refund.  

Sold At:

Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Walmart and other stores and online at www.amazon.com and www.sodastream.com from February 2016 through January 2017 for about $15.  

Importer(s):

SodaStream USA Inc., Mount Laurel, N.J.

Manufactured In:
Israel
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
