SodaStream Recalls Carbonating Bottles Due to Injury Hazard

The bottles can burst under pressure, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystanders.
SodaStream USA toll-free at 866-272-9417 between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.sodastream.com and click on the recall at the top of the page or www.sodastreamvoluntaryrecall.com for more information.
This recall involves SodaStream one liter, blue tinted, plastic carbonating bottles. “SodaStream” and “Dishwasher safe” are printed on the recalled bottles. Only bottles with an expiration date of “4/2020” printed on the warning label are included in the recall. The recalled bottles have a blue cap and blue bottom base.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carbonating bottles and contact SodaStream for a full refund.
Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Walmart and other stores and online at www.amazon.com and www.sodastream.com from February 2016 through January 2017 for about $15.
SodaStream USA Inc., Mount Laurel, N.J.
