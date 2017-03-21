Polaris Recalls Sportsman 850 and 1000 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

Recall Summary
The right side panel heat shield can melt, posing burn and fire hazards to riders. In addition, in 2015 Sportsman 1000 ATVs, the exhaust springs can stretch and damage the exhaust seal, which can result in exhaust leaks and pose burn and fire hazards.
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off-Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.
This recall involves all model year 2015 and 2016 Polaris Sportsman 850 and 1000 model all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). “Polaris” is printed on the front grill and “Sportsman 850” or “Sportsman 1000” is printed on the side of the steering column. The ATVs were sold in several colors. The model number is located on the fuel tank cover. The following models are included in the recall:
|
Model Year
|
Model Number
|
Model/Color
|
2015
|
A15SXA85AJ
|
Sportsman 850 White Lightning
|
2015
|
A15SXA85AA
|
Sportsman 850 Sage Green
|
2015
|
A15SXA85AC
|
Sportsman 850 Polaris Pursuit Camo
|
2015
|
A15SXE85AS
|
Sportsman 850 SP Sunset Red
|
2015
|
A15SXE85AM
|
Sportsman 850 SP Titanium Matte Metallic
|
2015
|
A15SYE85AS
|
Sportsman Touring 850 SP Sunset Red
|
2015
|
A15SYE85AV
|
Sportsman Touring 850 SP Blue Fire
|
2015
|
A15SXE95AW
|
Sportsman XP 1000 Matte White Le
|
2015
|
A15SXE95AK
|
Sportsman XP 1000 SP Black Pearl Metallic
|
2015
|
A15SXE95AC
|
Sportsman XP 1000 Polaris Pursuit Camo
|
2015
|
A15SYE95AX
|
Sportsman Touring XP 1000 Bronze Mist
|
2015
|
A15SXL95AM
|
Sportsman XP 1000 Titanium Matte Metallic
|
2015
|
A15SYL95AP
|
Sportsman XP 1000 Touring White Pearl Metal
|
2016
|
A16SXA85A2
|
Sportsman 850 White Lightning
|
2016
|
A16SXA85A1
|
Sportsman 850 Sage Green
|
2016
|
A16SXA85A9
|
Sportsman 850 Polaris Pursuit® Camo
|
2016
|
A16SXE85AB
|
Sportsman 850 SP Velocity Blue
|
2016
|
A16SXE85AS
|
Sportsman 850 SP Sunset Red
|
2016
|
A16SXN85A3
|
Sportsman 850 High Lifter Edition
|
2016
|
A16SXE85AM
|
Sportsman 850 SP Titanium Matte Metallic
|
2016
|
A16SYE85AS
|
Sportsman Touring 850 SP Sunset Red
|
2016
|
A16SXE95AG
|
Sportsman XP 1000 Matte Sagebrush Green
|
2016
|
A16SXE95AR
|
Sportsman XP 1000 Havasu Red Pearl
|
2016
|
A16SXD95A9
|
Sportsman XP 1000 Hunter Edition
|
2016
|
A16SYE95AK
|
Sportsman Touring XP 1000 Black Pearl
|
2016
|
A16SXM95AL
|
Sportsman XP 1000 High Lifter Edition
|
2016
|
A16SYE95AP
|
Sportsman Touring XP 1000 Pearl White Le
Polaris has received at least 793 incidents, including reports of warped, melted or burned side panels, 47 fires and four minor burn injuries.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Polaris dealers nationwide from May 2014 through March 2017 for between $8,500 and $15,000.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.
