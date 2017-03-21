Polaris Recalls Sportsman 850 and 1000 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

  1. Home
Recall date: March 21, 2017
Recall number: 17-112

Recall Summary

Name of product:
Sportsman 850 and 1000 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The right side panel heat shield can melt, posing burn and fire hazards to riders. In addition, in 2015 Sportsman 1000 ATVs, the exhaust springs can stretch and damage the exhaust seal, which can result in exhaust leaks and pose burn and fire hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off-Road Safety Recalls” for more information.  In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

Recall Details Report an Incident Involving this Product

Units:
About 19,200
Description:

This recall involves all model year 2015 and 2016 Polaris Sportsman 850 and 1000 model all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). “Polaris” is printed on the front grill and “Sportsman 850” or “Sportsman 1000” is printed on the side of the steering column. The ATVs were sold in several colors. The model number is located on the fuel tank cover. The following models are included in the recall:

Model Year

Model Number

Model/Color

2015

A15SXA85AJ

Sportsman 850 White Lightning

2015

A15SXA85AA

Sportsman 850 Sage Green

2015

A15SXA85AC

Sportsman 850 Polaris Pursuit Camo

2015

A15SXE85AS

Sportsman 850 SP Sunset Red

2015

A15SXE85AM

Sportsman 850 SP Titanium Matte Metallic

2015

A15SYE85AS

Sportsman Touring 850 SP Sunset Red

2015

A15SYE85AV

Sportsman Touring 850 SP Blue Fire

2015

A15SXE95AW

Sportsman XP 1000 Matte White Le

2015

A15SXE95AK

Sportsman XP 1000 SP Black Pearl Metallic

2015

A15SXE95AC

Sportsman XP 1000 Polaris Pursuit Camo

2015

A15SYE95AX

Sportsman Touring XP 1000 Bronze Mist

2015

A15SXL95AM

Sportsman XP 1000 Titanium Matte Metallic

2015

A15SYL95AP

Sportsman XP 1000 Touring White Pearl Metal

2016

A16SXA85A2

Sportsman 850 White Lightning

2016

A16SXA85A1

Sportsman 850 Sage Green

2016

A16SXA85A9

Sportsman 850 Polaris Pursuit® Camo

2016

A16SXE85AB

Sportsman 850 SP Velocity Blue

2016

A16SXE85AS

Sportsman 850 SP Sunset Red

2016

A16SXN85A3

Sportsman 850 High Lifter Edition

2016

A16SXE85AM

Sportsman 850 SP Titanium Matte Metallic

2016

A16SYE85AS

Sportsman Touring 850 SP Sunset Red

2016

A16SXE95AG

Sportsman XP 1000 Matte Sagebrush Green

2016

A16SXE95AR

Sportsman XP 1000 Havasu Red Pearl

2016

A16SXD95A9

Sportsman XP 1000 Hunter Edition

2016

A16SYE95AK

Sportsman Touring XP 1000 Black Pearl

2016

A16SXM95AL

Sportsman XP 1000 High Lifter Edition

2016

A16SYE95AP

Sportsman Touring XP 1000 Pearl White Le
Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received at least 793 incidents, including reports of warped, melted or burned side panels, 47 fires and four minor burn injuries.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Sold At:

Polaris dealers nationwide from May 2014 through March 2017 for between $8,500 and $15,000.

Importer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Distributor(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

