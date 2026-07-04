 Skip to main content

PILLANI Recalls Nursing Pillows Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violate Mandatory Standards for Nursing Pillows

  • Recalled PILLANI Nursing Pillow – sold in varying prints and colors.
  • Pillani, model number NP4351 and batch numbers 202604, 202605 or 202606 are printed on a label attached to the recalled nursing pillow.
Name of Product:
PILLANI Nursing Pillows
Hazard:

The recalled nursing pillows violate the mandatory safety standards for nursing pillows because they can obstruct an infant’s breathing, posing a serious risk of injury or death from suffocation.   

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 29, 2026
Units:

About 25,762

Consumer Contact

PILLANI by email at pillanirecall@gmail.com, or online at https://pill-ani.com/pages/recall or https://pill-ani.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves PILLANI-branded nursing pillows. The U-shaped nursing pillows were sold in the following colors and prints: cloud and stars, wild animal, white with leaf and feather, stars, pink with leaf, light blue, pink, light yellow, gray, light gray, beige and light green. The pillows have a smaller pillow attached atop and an adjustable waist strap. The brand name, model number NP4351 and batch numbers 202604, 202605 or 202606 are printed on an attached label.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the nursing pillows immediately and contact PILLANI for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to send a photo of the product and be provided with disposal instructions. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from April 2026 through September 2026 for between $30 and $40.
Retailer(s):
G.M.H.L. LLP, dba PILLANI, of Houston, Texas
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-047

Related Recalls

Recalled Costway High Chair (brown and white)
Costway Recalls Convertible High Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for High Chairs

The convertible high chairs violate the mandatory safety standard for high chairs because they do not contain a passive restraint system and a child can slip through the opening between the feeding tray and seat and become entrapped or fall, posing a risk of serious injury or death.   

Recalled Papablic Convertible Bedside Sleeper
Papablic, of USA Recalls Convertible Bedside Sleepers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment, Suffocation and Fall Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Play Yards

The bedside sleepers with play yard extensions violate the mandatory safety standard for play yards because the mattress can become displaced causing a baby to become entrapped between the sleeping pad and bottom posing a deadly suffocation hazard. In addition, the latching and locking mechanism can fail, causing the product to collapse, posing a risk of serious injury or deadly entrapment and fall hazards.

Recalled ONTHEWEI Baby Bath Seats
ONTHEWEI Recalls Baby Bath Seats Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Drowning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats

The recalled bath seats violate the mandatory standard for infant bath seats because they are unstable and can tip over while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to drowning.

Recalled Pull & Chew Montessori Teething Toy (pink)
SHEIN Distribution Corporation Recalls Pull and Chew Montessori Teething Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

The recalled teething toys violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller and longer than permitted. The silicone strings can reach the back of the throat and become lodged, posing a risk of respiratory distress and  a deadly choking hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product