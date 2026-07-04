PILLANI Recalls Nursing Pillows Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violate Mandatory Standards for Nursing Pillows

The recalled nursing pillows violate the mandatory safety standards for nursing pillows because they can obstruct an infant’s breathing, posing a serious risk of injury or death from suffocation.
About 25,762
PILLANI by email at pillanirecall@gmail.com, or online at https://pill-ani.com/pages/recall or https://pill-ani.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves PILLANI-branded nursing pillows. The U-shaped nursing pillows were sold in the following colors and prints: cloud and stars, wild animal, white with leaf and feather, stars, pink with leaf, light blue, pink, light yellow, gray, light gray, beige and light green. The pillows have a smaller pillow attached atop and an adjustable waist strap. The brand name, model number NP4351 and batch numbers 202604, 202605 or 202606 are printed on an attached label.
Consumers should stop using the nursing pillows immediately and contact PILLANI for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to send a photo of the product and be provided with disposal instructions. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.
None reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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