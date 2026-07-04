Papablic, of USA Recalls Convertible Bedside Sleepers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment, Suffocation and Fall Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Play Yards

The bedside sleepers with play yard extensions violate the mandatory safety standard for play yards because the mattress can become displaced causing a baby to become entrapped between the sleeping pad and bottom posing a deadly suffocation hazard. In addition, the latching and locking mechanism can fail, causing the product to collapse, posing a risk of serious injury or deadly entrapment and fall hazards.
About 248
Papablic by email at support@papablic.com, or online at https://papablic.com/pages/black-and-gray-bassinet-with-play-yard-extension-recall or https://papablic.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Papablic bedside sleepers, model PAPA03001AI. These convertible sleepers function as both a bassinet and a play yard and have a gray exterior with an interior printed in a stars‑and‑moon pattern. The products have “Papablic” stitched in white on the front gray fabric panel. Model “PAPA03001AI” is printed on a label sewn to the interior fabric of the bassinet underneath the mattress pad.
Consumers should stop using the convertible bedside sleeper immediately and contact Papablic for a refund. Consumers will be asked to disassemble the product, cut the mattress and fabric components in half and email photos of the destroyed components to support@papablic.com. Upon receipt of proof of destruction, Papablic will issue a full refund and consumers should dispose of the product.
None reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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