Costway Recalls Convertible High Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for High Chairs

The convertible high chairs violate the mandatory safety standard for high chairs because they do not contain a passive restraint system and a child can slip through the opening between the feeding tray and seat and become entrapped or fall, posing a risk of serious injury or death.
About 3,332
Costway toll-free at 844-242-1885 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@costway.com, or online at or www.costway.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Costway high chairs designed to convert into a table and chair set. They were available in several color combinations, including purple and white, red and white, blue and white, and brown and white. There is no tracking information located on the products.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Costway for a free replacement high chair. Consumers will be asked to provide a receipt or a photo of the product and will receive a prepaid label to return the recalled product to Costway. Upon receipt of the recalled product, Costway will ship a replacement high chair free of charge.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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