The bouncers can collapse while in use, posing a risk of impact injury to infants in the bouncer.
About 412
Kidsview by email at haimaoziying@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kidsview infant bouncers manufactured in August, September, or October 2022. The recalled bouncers have date codes beginning with 2022/08, 2022/09 or 2022/10 located on a label sewn on the back of the fabric seat. The bouncers were sold in khaki and include an accessory bar with animal toys hanging from the bar.
Consumers should stop using the recalled infant bouncers immediately and contact Kidsview for an Amazon gift card. Consumers will be asked to check if their infant bouncer is recalled by viewing the date code located on a label on the back of the bouncer’s seat. Consumers with recalled bouncers will be instructed to write “RECALLED” on the product’s fabric seat with permanent marker, take a photo of it, including the label with the date code in the photo and email to haimaoziying@163.com.
Kidsview has received seven reports of the bouncer collapsing while in use, including two incidents in which the infant’s head struck the underlying surface. One consumer reported seeking medical attention for their infant.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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