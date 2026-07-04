Fashion Brand Apparel Recalls QZH.DUAO Pajama Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s pajama sets violate the mandatory safety standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of serious burn injuries.
About 300
Fashion Brand Apparel at qzh.duaoproductrecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves QZH.DUAO pajama sets. The pajama sets consist of short-sleeve tops and matching pants. They were sold in Pink Bow, Pink, Black, Light Blue, Purple, Mint Green, Hot Pink, Pink Bowknot, Blue Bowknot, Pink Strawberry and Pink Bow Flower and in sizes 4-5T through 13-14 years.
Consumers should stop using the recalled pajama sets immediately and contact Fashion Brand Apparel for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the pajamas in half and email a photo of the destroyed pajama set to qzh.duaoproductrecall@outlook.com to receive the refund. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.
None reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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