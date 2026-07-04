 Skip to main content

Fashion Brand Apparel Recalls QZH.DUAO Pajama Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

  • Recalled QZH.DUAO Children’s Pajama Sets - Pink Bow
  • Recalled QZH.DUAO Children’s Pajama Sets – Mint Green
  • Recalled QZH.DUAO Children’s Pajama Sets - Blue Bowknot
Name of Product:
QZH.DUAO Children’s Pajama Sets
Hazard:

The recalled children’s pajama sets violate the mandatory safety standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of serious burn injuries.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 29, 2026
Units:

About 300 

Consumer Contact

Fashion Brand Apparel at qzh.duaoproductrecall@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves QZH.DUAO pajama sets. The pajama sets consist of short-sleeve tops and matching pants. They were sold in Pink Bow, Pink, Black, Light Blue, Purple, Mint Green, Hot Pink, Pink Bowknot, Blue Bowknot, Pink Strawberry and Pink Bow Flower and in sizes 4-5T through 13-14 years. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled pajama sets immediately and contact Fashion Brand Apparel for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the pajamas in half and email a photo of the destroyed pajama set to qzh.duaoproductrecall@outlook.com to receive the refund. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from February 2026 through July 2026 for about $23.
Retailer(s):
Xingtai Yunchuang Commerce and Trade Ltd., dba Fashion Brand Apparel Co., of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-045

Related Recalls

Recalled Costway High Chair (brown and white)
Costway Recalls Convertible High Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for High Chairs

The convertible high chairs violate the mandatory safety standard for high chairs because they do not contain a passive restraint system and a child can slip through the opening between the feeding tray and seat and become entrapped or fall, posing a risk of serious injury or death.   

PACEARTH Swing Seat
Pacearth Direct Recalls PACEARTH Swing Seats Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard

The seats, metal carabiners or quick links, or webbing straps of the recalled swing seats can break during use, posing a risk of serious injury due to fall hazard. 

Recalled ONTHEWEI Baby Bath Seats
ONTHEWEI Recalls Baby Bath Seats Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Drowning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats

The recalled bath seats violate the mandatory standard for infant bath seats because they are unstable and can tip over while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to drowning.

Recalled Pull & Chew Montessori Teething Toy (pink)
SHEIN Distribution Corporation Recalls Pull and Chew Montessori Teething Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

The recalled teething toys violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller and longer than permitted. The silicone strings can reach the back of the throat and become lodged, posing a risk of respiratory distress and  a deadly choking hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product