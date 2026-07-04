ONTHEWEI Recalls Baby Bath Seats Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Drowning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats

The recalled bath seats violate the mandatory standard for infant bath seats because they are unstable and can tip over while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to drowning.
About 2,140
ONTHEWEI by email at onthewei@outlook.com
Recall Details
This recall involves ONTHEWEI-branded baby bath seats. They are sold in gray, pink, blue and mist green and have detachable restraint arms and suction cups on the underside. “Model No: MY002” and “Date of manufacturer: 2026/1/10” are printed on a label on the back of the bath seat.
Consumers should stop using the recalled bath seats immediately and contact ONTHEWEI for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the bath seat by writing in permanent marker “RECALLED” on the front of the bath seat, disassembling it by removing the back rest and arm restraints and cutting the three suction cups on the seat’s underside and send a photo of the destroyed bath seat showing the marked product to onthewei@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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