Kikea Store Recalls X-VESOLJE Nursing Pillows Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violate Mandatory Standards for Nursing Pillows

The recalled nursing pillows violate the mandatory safety standards for nursing pillows because they can obstruct an infant’s breathing, posing a serious risk of injury or death from suffocation.
About 19,596
Kikea Store by email at zsally929@gmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves X-VESOLJE Nursing Pillows, model number NP001. The nursing pillows are C-shaped and sold in white with leaves pattern, dark brown with multicolored feather pattern and multicolored puzzle piece pattern. There are no markings or labels on the product.
Consumers should stop using the recalled nursing pillows immediately and contact Kikea Store for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the pillow in half after confirming the recalled pillow with the firm and send a photo of the destroyed pillow to zsally929@gmail.com. Consumers should then dispose of the product.
None reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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