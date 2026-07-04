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Pacearth Direct Recalls PACEARTH Swing Seats Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard

  • PACEARTH Swing Seat
Name of Product:
PACEARTH Swing Seats
Hazard:

The seats, metal carabiners or quick links, or webbing straps of the recalled swing seats can break during use, posing a risk of serious injury due to fall hazard. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 08, 2026
Units:

About 110,550 

Consumer Contact

Pacearth Direct by email at recall@pacearth.com 

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves PACEARTH U-type swing seats. The swing seats were sold in various colors including green, blue, pink, red and turquoise. The chain is coated in yellow plastic. Metal carabiners or quick links and yellow webbing straps were included with the swing seats to attach the swing to outdoor swing sets or tree branches. The swing seats were sold as a single unit or a pack of two.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled swing seats immediately and contact Pacearth Direct for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” on the swing seat with permanent marker, take a photo of it, including the PACEARTH logo and email to recall@pacearth.com. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Pacearth Direct has received at least 30 reports of falls, resulting in at least nine injuries, including fractures, head injuries and bruising.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from May 2017 through June 2026 for between $27 and $57.
Retailer(s):
Pacearth Direct, of City of Industry, California
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-019

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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