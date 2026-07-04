SHEIN Distribution Corporation Recalls Pull and Chew Montessori Teething Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

The recalled teething toys violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller and longer than permitted. The silicone strings can reach the back of the throat and become lodged, posing a risk of respiratory distress and a deadly choking hazard.
About 644
SHEIN toll-free at 833-853-8668 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at productrecall@shein.com, or online at https://us.shein.com/product-recalls/list or https://us.shein.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Pull & Chew Montessori Teething Toys. The silicone teething toys are green, pink, yellow or blue and have four strings in various colors. The recalled toys are packaged in a clear and white plastic pouch with “BABY PRODUCTS” and “Crafted in Gentle Care” printed on the front. The product SKU (sa25092843915310553, sa2404237092800828, or sa251115653050553503) is printed on the front of the packaging. The manufacturer’s name and address, product date, and batch code are printed on the front and back of the packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled teething toys immediately, take them away from children, and contact SHEIN for a refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the teething toy’s silicone strings and send a photo of the destroyed toy to productrecall@shein.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.
None reported
SHEIN Distribution Corporation, of Los Angeles, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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