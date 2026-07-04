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Esjay US Recalls Toddler Busy Board Montessori Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates Small Parts Ban

  • Recalled Esjay Busy Board
  • Recalled Esjay Busy Board – Page with Red Knobs
Name of Product:
Esjay Toddler Busy Board Montessori Toys
Hazard:

The recalled toy violates the small parts ban because the product is for children under three years of age and the red knobs can detach, posing a deadly choking hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 17, 2026
Units:

About 276,000   

Consumer Contact

Esjay US at 888-206-9309 from 9a.m. to 5p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at esjay-service@outlook.com, or online at www.esjay.store/recall or www.esjay.store and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Esjay Toddler Busy Board Montessori Toys. The busy boards are made of blue felt, have carrying handles, elastic cords and button closures. The front is printed with various cartoon dinosaurs, and the back is printed with 26 small squares, each corresponding to a letter of the alphabet. Each square contains the letter and a cartoon animal. The busy boards have five pages in total and the page with red knobs is the second page.

Remedy:

Consumers should take the recalled toy away from children, stop using it immediately and contact Esjay for instructions on the repair. Consumers will be asked to unzip the page with red knobs, write “RECALLED” on both sides of the page and throw it away. Send a photo of the disposed page to Esjay US at esjay-service@outlook.com to receive a replacement page. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from March 2023 to July 2026 for between $18 and $30.
Manufacturer(s):
Shenzhen Yishijie Technology Co., Ltd., dba Esjay US, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-775

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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