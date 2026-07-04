Montessori Baby Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Chillife Official

The recalled baby toy sets contain a pull string teething toy that violates the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller and longer than permitted. The silicone strings can reach the back of children’s throat and become lodged, posing a risk of respiratory distress and deadly choking hazard.
About 20,134
Chillife Official by email at Chillifebabytoyrecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Chillife 5-in-1 Montessori Baby Toy Sets. The set comes with a pull string teether toy, circular stacking blocks, a sensory toy, a shape sorting cube with blocks and a suction cup spinner. The violative pull string teething toy has an off-white disc shape with a blue ball in the middle and six long, silicone pull strings of various colors running through the ball. There are also three free-spinning rings and soft push buttons on the disc. “Model: CHILLIFE01” is printed on the side of the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the pull string teether toys immediately, take them away from children and contact Chillife Official for a partial refund of $5.40. Consumers will be asked to destroy the toy by cutting all silicone strings and writing in permanent marker “DESTROYED” on the main body of the toy and send a photo of the destroyed toy to Chillifebabytoyrecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.
CPSC is aware of four choking incidents. No medical attention was required.
Shenzhenshixingchuangyiyimaoyouxiangongsi (Shenzhen Xingchuangyi Trading Co., Ltd.) dba Chillife Official, China.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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