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Skip Hop Recalls Baby Sesame Street Elmo Silicone Teethers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Baby Sesame Street Elmo Silicone Teether
Name of Product:
Baby Sesame Street Elmo Silicone Teethers
Hazard:

The black eyes can detach from the recalled teether if frozen, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 03, 2026
Units:

About 22,660 (In addition, about 3,177 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Skip Hop Inc. toll-free at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.skiphoprecall.com or www.skiphop.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page or for more information.  

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Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Skip Hop Baby Sesame Street Elmo Silicone Teether. The product is in the shape of Elmo’s face (red, orange, and white, with black eyes) and includes a textured key (blue) and fabric crayon box (beige, blue, green, yellow, orange, red). The model number for the Baby Sesame Street Elmo Silicone Teether is 9R263210. A red tag with the Skip Hop brand name and teether model number is attached to the side of the crayon box.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled teether immediately, take it away from children and contact Skip Hop Inc. at www.skiphoprecall.com to obtain a refund in the form of a gift card and further instructions on disposal of the product. The gift card can be used at any The William Carter Company brand store, including Carter’s, Skip Hop, OshKosh B’gosh and Little Planet.

Incidents/Injuries:

Skip Hop Inc. has received four consumer reports of the eyes detaching from the teether. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Carter’s retail stores nationwide and online at www.carters.com and www.skiphop.com from January 2025 through March 2026 for about $12.
Importer(s):

The William Carter Company, of Atlanta, Georgia

Distributor(s):
Skip Hop Inc., of New York
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-739
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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