HABA USA Recalls Rainbow Rattle Grasping and Teething Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking and Ingestion Hazards

The glued knot on the elastic cord can become untied on the recalled product, allowing young children access to the small wooden and plastic pieces, posing a risk of serious injury or death from choking and ingestion hazards.
About 2,000
Habermaass Corporation toll-free at 800-468-6873 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@habausa.com or online at www.habausa.com/recalls or www.habausa.com and click “Recalls” in the footer at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves HABA Rainbow Rattle Grasping and Teething Toy item number 2012261001 and batch code 0925. The rattle grasping and teething toy features plastic rattling rings that produce sound when moved. Constructed from wood with multiple materials and colorful components, designed for infant grasping, sensory exploration and early play. Each HABA Rainbow Rattle Grasping and Teething Toy can be identified by the product batch code in black on one of the natural wooden hemisphere pieces and the item number found on the back side of the backer card above the barcode.
Consumers should stop using the rattle grasping and teething toy immediately, take it away from children and contact HABA USA to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the toy by cutting the elastic cord, taking a photo of it and uploading a photo of the destroyed toy with their name and address to recall@habausa.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.
The firm has received two reports of the knots on the elastic cord becoming untied. No injuries have been reported.
Habermaass Corporation, Inc. dba HABA USA, of Skaneateles, New York
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.