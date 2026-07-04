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Little Rawr Pull String Teething Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Okabesini-us

  • Recalled Little Rawr Silicone Pull String Teething Toys
  • Recalled Little Rawr Silicone Pull String Teething Toys- Front of packaging
  • Recalled Little Rawr Silicone Pull String Teething Toys- Back of packaging
Name of Product:
Little Rawr Silicone Pull String Teething Toys
Hazard:

The recalled teething toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller and longer than permitted. The strings can reach the back of children’s throat and become lodged, posing a serious risk of respiratory distress and a deadly choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 06, 2026
Units:

About 2,180

Consumer Contact

Okabesini-us toll-free at 800-608-7811 or email at lilrawrrecall@163.com for more information.

E-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Little Rawr Silicone Pull String Teething Toys. The teething toys consist of a blue disc shape with a blue ball in the center and five multi-colored, silicone tentacle-looking pull strings that run through the ball. The disc has eight soft push buttons. The pull string teething toy measures 5.7 inches wide by 5.7 inches tall by 7.8 inches long. The units were sold in their own white box.  The “little rawr” logo is printed on the front of the box. The back of the box has the manufacturer's address and email as well as model number C-MBE-024. The identification number X004Q55E07 is printed below the barcode label. There is no identifying information on the product.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the teething toy immediately, take it away from children and contact Okabesini-us to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the toy by cutting all silicone strings and writing in permanent marker “RECALLED” on the main body of the toy and send a photo of the destroyed toy and order number if available to lilrawrrecall@163.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm is aware of one report of the toy’s strings reaching the back of a child’s throat, resulting in respiratory distress or choking.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from September 2025 through April 2026 for between $11 to $15.
Retailer:

Shenzhen Okabesini Technology Co., Ltd., dba Okabesini-us, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-671

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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