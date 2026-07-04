Little Rawr Pull String Teething Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Okabesini-us

Description:

This recall involves Little Rawr Silicone Pull String Teething Toys. The teething toys consist of a blue disc shape with a blue ball in the center and five multi-colored, silicone tentacle-looking pull strings that run through the ball. The disc has eight soft push buttons. The pull string teething toy measures 5.7 inches wide by 5.7 inches tall by 7.8 inches long. The units were sold in their own white box. The “little rawr” logo is printed on the front of the box. The back of the box has the manufacturer's address and email as well as model number C-MBE-024. The identification number X004Q55E07 is printed below the barcode label. There is no identifying information on the product.