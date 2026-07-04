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WonderStone Infant Walkers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Walkers; Sold on Walmart.com by Wonder Stone Toys

  • Recalled WonderStone Infant Walker – green
  • Recalled WonderStone Infant Walker – pink
  • “Model No: 616” printed on a white label located under the tray
  • “Model No: 616-1” printed on a white label located under the tray
Name of Product:
WonderStone Infant Walkers
Hazard:

The recalled infant walkers violate the mandatory standard for infant walkers because they can fit through a standard doorway and fail to stop at the edge of a step, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 09, 2026
Units:

About 70

Consumer Contact

Wonder Stone Toys by email at wonderstonerecall@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves WonderStone-branded Infant Walkers sold in green and pink. The walkers have a gray fabric seat, a white tray with a detachable music box, six wheels, a foot pad and a white hand lever. “Model No: 616” or “Model No: 616-1” is printed on a white label located under the tray.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled infant walkers immediately and contact Wonder Stone Toys for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to disassemble the walker, remove and cut the fabric seat, write “Recalled” on the top of the tray in permanent marker and send a photo of the disassembled infant walker showing the cut seat and marked tray to wonderstonerecall@outlook.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Walmart.com in April 2026 for about $80.
Retailer:

Zhangzhoushi Jingqu Trading Co., Ltd., dba Wonder Stone Toys, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-609

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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