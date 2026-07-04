Play Yard and Crib Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fire Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standards for Mattresses; Sold on Amazon by Voomf

The recalled mattresses violate the mandatory safety standard for crib mattresses because the mattresses may not adequately fit certain play yards, posing a deadly entrapment hazard. Babies can suffocate in gaps between an undersized mattress, or extra padding, and side walls of a product, especially when the infant’s face becomes trapped against the side and the mattress, preventing the infant from breathing. Furthermore, the full-sized crib mattresses violate the mandatory flammability standard for mattress sets, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire.
About 2,401
Voomf by email at voomfrecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Voomf-branded play yard mattresses and crib mattresses. The tri-fold aftermarket play yard mattresses are white with a neutral-colored letter or balloon print and measure about 38 inches by 26 inches by 3 inches. “Product Model: BYL001” is printed on a label inside the mattress cover. The full-sized crib mattresses are white with an aquamarine band and a zipper along the sides, and measure about 25 inches by 27 inches by 5.5 inches. “voomf” is printed on a label on the side of the mattress.
Consumers should stop using the mattresses immediately and contact Voomf for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the mattresses by writing in permanent marker "Recalled," cutting the play yard mattress in half and cutting the full-sized mattress cover diagonally across the entire mattress using scissors, and to send a photo of the destroyed mattress to voomfrecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product in accordance with local and/or state disposal procedures.
CPSC has received one report of inadequate mattress fit. No injuries have been reported.
Shanghaiyuejiuyaoguojimaoyiyouxiangongsi (Shanghai Yuejiuyao International Trade Co., Ltd.), dba, Voomf, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.