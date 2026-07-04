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CuddleCubs Creations Teething Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by YouRfocus

  • Recalled CuddleCubs Creation Baby Highchair Teething Toy Set, Color “BlueOrange” (Pull String Teething Toy on right)
  • Recalled CuddleCubs Creations Baby Highchair Teething Toy Set, Color “YellowOrange” (Pull String Teething Toy on top right)
  • Recalled CuddleCubs Creations Pull String Teething Toy
  • Recalled CuddleCubs Creations Baby Highchair Teething Toy Set (outer packaging)
Name of Product:
CuddleCubs Creations Baby Highchair Teething Toy Sets
Hazard:

The recalled teething toy sets contain a pull string teething toy that violates the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller and longer than permitted. The strings can reach the back of a child’s throat and become lodged, posing a risk of respiratory distress and a deadly choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 23, 2026
Units:

About 106

Consumer Contact

YouRfocus by email at cuddlecubscreation@126.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the CuddleCubs Creations highchair teething toy set, colors “BlueOrange” and “YellowOrange”. The sets come with a suction-cup pull-string teether set featuring a chick-shaped teether and pull-string toy. The violative pull string teething toy has an orange bug-shaped center ball with six long, silicone pull strings of various colors running through the ball, and one light-green center string.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the pull string teething toys immediately, take them away from children and contact YouRfocus for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the toy by cutting all silicone strings and writing in permanent marker “DESTROYED” on the main body of the toy and send a photo of the destroyed toy to cuddlecubscreation@126.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from December 2024 through April 2026 for between $15 and $19.
Importer(s):

Foshanshi Kaijinying Dianzishangmao Youxiangongsi (Foshan Kaijinying Electronic Commerce Co., Ltd.), dba YouRfocus, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-638

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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