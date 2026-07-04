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Recall of Cpzzkq Baby Loungers Expanded Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Support Cushions; Sold on Amazon by CetoPMax

  • Recalled Cpzzkq Baby Lounger - green
  • Recalled Cpzzkq Baby Lounger - purple
  • “CPZZKQ” and “Model No: UMCDB01” are printed on stacked labels sewn on the side of the baby lounger
Name of Product:
Cpzzkq Baby Loungers
Hazard:

The recalled baby loungers violate the mandatory safety standard for infant support cushions because the padding can obstruct an infant’s breathing, posing a serious risk of injury or deadly suffocation hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 30, 2026
Units:

About 2,195 (CetoPMax previously recalled 2,100 baby loungers in April 2026)

Consumer Contact

CetoPMax via email at CetoPMaxRecall@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves an additional 195 Cpzzkq baby loungers sold in green and purple with “Model No: UMCDB01” printed on a stacked label located on the side of the lounger. Baby loungers in white, grayish blue, pink, zuma blue and brown were previously recalled in April 2026. All the recalled baby loungers are rectangular in shape, are made of a foam pad with a cloth cover and have “CPZZKQ” printed on a side label.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the baby loungers immediately and contact CetoPMax for a refund. Consumers will be asked to remove the foam and pad from the baby lounger’s cover and cut the cover, foam and pad in half. Consumers should then email photos of the destroyed pieces to CetoPMaxRecall@outlook.com to receive a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from May 2026 through June 2026 for between $30 to $50.
Retailer:

Guangzhou Dida Electronic Commerce Co., Ltd. dba CetoPMax, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-657

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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