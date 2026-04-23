Cpzzkq Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Support Cushions; Sold on Amazon by CetoPMax

The recalled baby loungers violate the mandatory safety standard for infant support cushions because the padding can obstruct an infant’s breathing, posing a serious risk of injury or deadly suffocation hazard.
About 2,100
CetoPMax via email at CetoPMaxRecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Cpzzkq baby loungers. The baby loungers come in white, grayish blue, pink, zuma blue and brown. The recalled baby loungers are rectangular in shape and are made of a foam pad with a cloth cover. The loungers have the brand printed on a tag on the side of the lounger.
Consumers should stop using the baby loungers immediately and contact CetoPMax for a refund. Consumers will be asked to remove the foam and pad from the baby lounger’s cover and cut the cover, foam and pad in half. Consumers will then email photos of the destroyed pieces to CetoPMaxRecall@outlook.com to receive a refund.
None reported
Guangzhou Dida Electronic Commerce Co., Ltd. dba CetoPMax, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.