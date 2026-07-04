Taleco Gear Recalls Baby Jumpers, Baby Swings and 2-in-1 Baby Jumper & Swings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Strangulation Hazards

The baby jumper, baby swing and 2-in-1 baby jumper & swing can become unstable, posing fall and impact hazards. Additionally, the hanging restraint straps and seat openings can pose strangulation hazards.
About 41,100 (In addition, 150 were sold in Canada)
Taleco Gear by email at TalecoGearRecall@163.com or online at https://www.talecogear.com/recall or www.talecogear.com and click on RECALL INFORMATION for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves G Taleco Gear Baby Jumpers, Baby Swings and Baby Jumper & Swings, sold in black, white, gray, pink, blue and green. The following model numbers are included in the recall:
|Product Name
|Model Number
|Baby Jumper
|jumper-01
|Baby Swing
|swing-1
|2-in-1 Jumper & Swing-A
|jumper-01
|2-in-1 Jumper & Swing-B
|jumper-01
The model number can be found on the fabric wash and care label sewn into the fabric seat cover.
Consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately and contact Taleco Gear to receive a full refund. Consumers will be provided with instructions on how to destroy the recalled products and provide photos of the destroyed parts to obtain a full refund.
Taleco Gear has received at least 52 reports of fall, impact and strangulation hazards, including at least 32 reports of injuries such as head bumps and a bloody nose.
Taleco Gear, of La Verne, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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