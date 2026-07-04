Taleco Gear Recalls Baby Jumpers, Baby Swings and 2-in-1 Baby Jumper & Swings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Strangulation Hazards

Description:

This recall involves G Taleco Gear Baby Jumpers, Baby Swings and Baby Jumper & Swings, sold in black, white, gray, pink, blue and green. The following model numbers are included in the recall:

Product Name Model Number Baby Jumper jumper-01 Baby Swing swing-1 2-in-1 Jumper & Swing-A jumper-01 2-in-1 Jumper & Swing-B jumper-01

The model number can be found on the fabric wash and care label sewn into the fabric seat cover.