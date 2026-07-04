Kmaier Recalls Infant Walkers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Walkers

The recalled walkers violate the mandatory standard for infant walkers because they can fit through a standard doorway and fail to stop at the edge of a step, posing a deadly fall hazard.
About 243
Kmaier by email at TargetplusSJ@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kmaier-branded infant walkers. The pink, green or white walkers have a tray, a fabric seat and a round base with six-wheels. The walkers can be adjusted to nine different height levels. “Model No.: RV001” is printed on a label located under the walker’s seat.
Consumers should stop using the recalled walkers immediately and contact Kmaier for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to disassemble the walker; destroy it by cutting the walker’s fabric seat and writing in permanent marker “Recalled” on the top of the tray; and send a photo of the destroyed walker to TargetplusSJ@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.
None reported
FENUN, Inc., dba Kmaier, of Pasadena, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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