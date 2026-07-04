Ricky Joy Recalls More Than 2.3 Million Sour Crush Candy Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard

The rolling ball on the recalled candy bottles can detach, posing a risk of serious injury or death from choking hazard.
About 2.3 million
The Ricky Joy Company toll-free at 404-975-0352 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://rickyjoy.com/pages/recall or https://rickyjoy.com/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ricky Joy-branded Sour Crush Rolling Liquid Candy bottles. The bottles contain 1.85 fluid ounce of sour liquid candy intended to be applied through the bottle’s rollerball top. The plastic candy bottles were sold individually and in packs of three or 12 bottles per pack, and in the following colors/flavors: blue (blue raspberry), red (strawberry), green (green apple) and pink (watermelon). The Ricky Joy logo, “EXTREME SOUR, “SOUR CRUSH” and the flavor name are printed on the front of the bottle along with the image of a green monster.
Consumers should stop using the candy bottles immediately, take them away from children and contact The Ricky Joy Company for a refund. Consumers will be provided with a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled product.
None reported.
International Trade Imports LLC (The Ricky Joy Company), dba Ricky Joy, of Cumming, Georgia
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.