TheKiddoSpace Recalls Reusable Water Balloons Due to Risk of Injury from Phthalate Exposure; Violate Federal Phthalates Ban

  • Recalled TheKiddoSpace Reusable Water Balloons
Name of Product:
TheKiddoSpace Reusable Water Balloons
Hazard:

The cord lock on the recalled water ballons’ storage bags contain a regulated phthalate, which violate the federal phthalate ban. Phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 26, 2026
Units:

About 4,300

Consumer Contact

TheKiddoSpace by email at info@thekiddospace.com, or online at www.thekiddospacestore.com/pages/product-recalls/water-balloons or www.thekiddospacestore.com and click “Product Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves TheKiddoSpace-branded reusable water balloons. The recalled refillable multi-colored water balloons are silicon balls that have small magnets to keep them closed when filled and come with a black mesh storage bag. TheKiddoSpace logo, “Reusable Water Ballons” and an image of child holding a water balloon are printed on the product’s resealable blue packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled reusable water balloons immediately, take the storage bag away from children and contact TheKiddoSpace to receive a free replacement bag, including shipping. Consumers will be asked to cut the storage bag in half and send a photo of the destroyed bag to info@thekiddospace.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed bags in accordance with their local waste disposal requirements.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
TheKiddoSpaceStore.com from April 2024 through February 2025 for between $15 and $30.
Importer(s):

SN Commerce LLC, dba TheKiddoSpaceStore, of Dover, Delaware

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-295

