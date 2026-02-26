TheKiddoSpace Recalls Reusable Water Balloons Due to Risk of Injury from Phthalate Exposure; Violate Federal Phthalates Ban

The cord lock on the recalled water ballons’ storage bags contain a regulated phthalate, which violate the federal phthalate ban. Phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
About 4,300
TheKiddoSpace by email at info@thekiddospace.com, or online at www.thekiddospacestore.com/pages/product-recalls/water-balloons or www.thekiddospacestore.com and click “Product Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves TheKiddoSpace-branded reusable water balloons. The recalled refillable multi-colored water balloons are silicon balls that have small magnets to keep them closed when filled and come with a black mesh storage bag. TheKiddoSpace logo, “Reusable Water Ballons” and an image of child holding a water balloon are printed on the product’s resealable blue packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled reusable water balloons immediately, take the storage bag away from children and contact TheKiddoSpace to receive a free replacement bag, including shipping. Consumers will be asked to cut the storage bag in half and send a photo of the destroyed bag to info@thekiddospace.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed bags in accordance with their local waste disposal requirements.
None reported
SN Commerce LLC, dba TheKiddoSpaceStore, of Dover, Delaware
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.