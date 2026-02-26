Surreal Brands Recalls Children’s Tubby Tots Fizzy Flask Bath Magic Bath Foam Sets Due to Impact Hazard

Moisture trapped inside the bath foam set container can cause pressure to build up, allowing pieces to be forcefully ejected when opened, posing an impact hazard.
About 9,400 (In addition, about 600 were sold in Canada)
Surreal Brands by email at recall@wonderfunbrands.com, or online at www.wonderfunbrands.com/recall or https://wonderfunbrands.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Tubby Tots Fizzy Flask Bath Magic bath foam sets. The set includes six bath bomb potions packaged in plastic flasks and individual boxes. The clear flasks contain purple, orange, dark green, pink, blue and light green bath bombs in powder form. “Tubby Tots Fizzy Flask Bath Magic” is printed on the front of each color box. The six potions are individually packaged within a single larger box with plastic wrap. The recalled batch number 082025 is printed on the back of the larger box.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled plastic flask bath foam sets and contact Surreal Brands for a full refund. Consumers should register at www.wonderfunbrands.com/recall, permanently mark the plastic flasks with the word “Recalled” and dispose of them in a sealed garbage bag for household waste collection.
The firm has received three reports of pieces ejecting forcefully from the plastic container when opened. Two consumers reported bruises and swelling after being struck in the arm and face, including a consumer who reported a chipped tooth.
Surreal Brands LLC, of Brooklyn, New York
