 Skip to main content

Surreal Brands Recalls Children’s Tubby Tots Fizzy Flask Bath Magic Bath Foam Sets Due to Impact Hazard

  • Recalled Tubby Tots Fizzy Flask Bath Magic bath foam set
  • Recalled Tubby Tots Fizzy Flask Bath Magic bath foam set – Batch number 082025 location
  • Recalled Tubby Tots Fizzy Flask Bath Magic bath foam set – Front view
Name of Product:
Tubby Tots Fizzy Flask Bath Magic bath foam set
Hazard:

Moisture trapped inside the bath foam set container can cause pressure to build up, allowing pieces to be forcefully ejected when opened, posing an impact hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 26, 2026
Units:

About 9,400 (In addition, about 600 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Surreal Brands by email at recall@wonderfunbrands.com, or online at www.wonderfunbrands.com/recall or https://wonderfunbrands.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Tubby Tots Fizzy Flask Bath Magic bath foam sets. The set includes six bath bomb potions packaged in plastic flasks and individual boxes. The clear flasks contain purple, orange, dark green, pink, blue and light green bath bombs in powder form. “Tubby Tots Fizzy Flask Bath Magic” is printed on the front of each color box. The six potions are individually packaged within a single larger box with plastic wrap. The recalled batch number 082025 is printed on the back of the larger box.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled plastic flask bath foam sets and contact Surreal Brands for a full refund. Consumers should register at www.wonderfunbrands.com/recall, permanently mark the plastic flasks with the word “Recalled” and dispose of them in a sealed garbage bag for household waste collection.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of pieces ejecting forcefully from the plastic container when opened. Two consumers reported bruises and swelling after being struck in the arm and face, including a consumer who reported a chipped tooth.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com, wonderfunbrands.com and TikTokShop@Wonderfun_Brands from November 2025 through January 2026 for between $14 and $15.
Importer(s):

Surreal Brands LLC, of Brooklyn, New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-286
Fast Track Recall

Related Recalls

Recalled Joyreal Busy Board Toy
Joyreal Busy Board Children’s Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking and Laceration Hazards; Violate Small Parts Ban and Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Indream Store

The recalled children’s toys violate the small parts ban because the small mirror can detach from the toy, posing a deadly choking hazard. In addition, the toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the toy’s mirror has sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard.  

Recalled Zelbuck “Magnetism ball game” – box
Zelbuck Children’s Chess Games Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by n b plus

The recalled children’s chess games violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain loose magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled TheKiddoSpace Children’s Christmas Tree Toy Play Set
TheKiddoSpace Recalls Children’s Christmas Tree Play Sets Due to Risk of Injury from Lead Exposure; Violates Federal Lead Content Ban and Mandatory Standard for Toys

The zipper pull on the music box compartment of the recalled Christmas Tree Toys contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues. Additionally, the Christmas tree component fails to comply with various mechanical and electrical requirements for battery-operated toys.

Recalled TheKiddoSpace Toy - Peg Dolls in Cups
TheKiddoSpace Recalls Peg Doll Children’s Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Small Parts Ban

The recalled toys are intended for children under three years old and the toy’s peg dolls can block a child’s airway, which violate the small parts ban, posing a risk of choking and death to children.

Recalled TheKiddoSpace LED Soccer Hover Ball
TheKiddoSpace Recalls LED Soccer Hover Balls Due to Serious Risk of Injury from Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

The surface temperature of the recalled toys’ batteries exceeds the allowable limit, which violates the standard for toys, posing a risk of burn injuries.

Recalled TheKiddoSpace Children’s Montessori Egg Toys
TheKiddoSpace Recalls Children’s Montessori Egg Puzzle Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard

The recalled toys are intended for children under three years of age and the eggs can block a child’s airway, posing a risk of choking and death to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product