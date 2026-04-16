Sanlebi Pet Vet Playsets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Letokids

Remedy:

Consumers should take away the nail grinder and otoscope from children immediately, stop using them and remove and properly dispose of the batteries. Consumers will be asked to throw the nail grinder and otoscope components away and send a photo of the disposed components to letorecall@outlook.com to receive a $5 refund or replacement nail grinder and otoscope.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.