Sanlebi Pet Vet Playsets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Letokids

The Pet Vet Playset violates the mandatory standard for toys because the button cell batteries in the nail grinder and otoscope can be easily accessed by children.
About 4,650
Letokids by email at letorecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Sanlebi Pet Vet Playset, model MX094. The playset includes 25 toy veterinary role-play parts in blue and white colors. The parts include: a plush dog, pet cage, vet coat, vet hat, eyeglasses, pen, ID badge, bandage, Elizabethan collar, forceps, infusion bottle, nail grinder, syringe, thermometer, dental mirror, otoscope, clipboard, two pill bottles, medicine tray, scissors, tweezer, scalpel, reflex hammer, and pulse monitor. “Sanlebi” is printed on the front of the package and “MX094” is printed on the back of the package.
Consumers should take away the nail grinder and otoscope from children immediately, stop using them and remove and properly dispose of the batteries. Consumers will be asked to throw the nail grinder and otoscope components away and send a photo of the disposed components to letorecall@outlook.com to receive a $5 refund or replacement nail grinder and otoscope.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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