ATOYUS Children’s Activity Cubes Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Small Parts Ban and Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Melofaver US

The recalled toys violate the small parts ban because the toys are intended for children under three and the toys’ xylophone screws and clock hands can detach. In addition, the toys violate the mandatory safety standard for children’s toys because the mallets have spherical ends, posing a choking hazard.
About 70
Melofaver US by email at ATOYUSActivityCubeRecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves ATOYUS branded children’s wooden activity cubes. The toys consist of a multi sided wooden cube with different activities on each panel, 15 animal and people-shaped pieces, a playmat with a farm image and a mallet. The cube’s top has a bead maze with metal wires and wooden beads that can be lifted to access internal storage. The side panels include a shape sorter, a xylophone, a learning clock, rotating gears, a farm animal puzzle and felt flaps. “Model No. GLBB554” and the brand name are printed on the back for the toys’ box.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys, take them away from children and contact Melofaver US for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the toy by writing “recalled” on all sides of the multi-sided wooden cube and cutting the playmat in half and email a photo of the destroyed toy to ATOYUSActivityCubeRecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.
None reported
Shen Zhen Zhuoyuechaoqun Electronic Commerce Co., Ltd., dba Melofaver US, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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